F1 - Vettel can still win 2017 title - Brawn

"It was a typical first lap accident"


21 September 2017 - 16h43, by GMM 

F1 boss Ross Brawn has backed Sebastian Vettel to bounce back and continue to fight for the 2017 title.

After Singapore, where the Ferrari driver was blamed for the first-corner crash, the Italian press said it was the death knell for Vettel’s title hopes.

But Brawn, the F1 sporting boss, does not even agree that Singapore was clearly the German’s fault.

"Such a thing can always happen," he told Germany’s Sport Bild.

"It was a typical first lap accident," Brawn added.

And the Briton, who was the technical boss at Ferrari throughout the super-successful Michael Schumacher era, also backed Vettel to recover his 28 point deficit to Lewis Hamilton.

"The world championship is by no means over," said Brawn.

"There are still six races to go. Vettel and Ferrari are so strong that they can still win the world cup on their own power."

Brawn admitted that he has a soft spot for Vettel and Ferrari, saying the pairing reminds him of his time at Maranello with Schumacher.

"It’s inevitable that Sebastian and Ferrari remind me of my time at Ferrari," he admitted.

"Sebastian resembles Michael very much in the way he stands by the team and sees himself as part of the whole. And I recognise the same discipline and focus in bringing Ferrari back to the top.

"It will remain a tough battle between Lewis and him, but if he does it, he will have earned it," Brawn said.



