Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 - Vettel admits aiming for 2017 title

"All I can say is that the spirit in the team is good"


16 March 2017 - 08h10, by GMM 

Sebastian Vettel has admitted he stands a chance of winning the world championship in a red suit.

"Yes!" the German declared to Sport Bild magazine. "If not, I wouldn’t go to the grid."

It’s a standard answer from the 29-year-old, who after winning four consecutive titles for Red Bull opted to switch to Ferrari for the 2015 season.

Since then, sections of the Italian press have said Ferrari is back in ’crisis’, but many observers are now saying Ferrari’s 2017 car could be a field-beater.

"All I can say is that the spirit in the team is good, everyone is working for everyone else’s benefit," said Vettel.

As for whether Ferrari is topping the pecking order, however, he insisted: "It’s impossible to predict anything.

"Even the tests in Barcelona only gives a basic idea where you stand. And we’ll only have real clarity after three or four races.

"In formula one, only results count," said Vettel.



