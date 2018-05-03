Logo
F1 - Verstappen ’too impatient’ in 2018 - Perez

"I made too many mistakes because I was impatient"


3 May 2018 - 08h25, by GMM 

Sergio Perez says Max Verstappen’s struggles at Red Bull this year seem very familiar.

In 2013, Mexican Perez was signed by McLaren but he was let go after a single season.

"My time at McLaren hurt me," Perez is quoted by Speed Week.

"I made too many mistakes because I was impatient," he added. "I was frustrated.

"I think Max has just been too impatient in the last races and I can understand that well. His car is not as good as he hoped, he pushes too hard, he lost a victory in China.

"I’m convinced that it was a big blow for Max to see Daniel (Ricciardo) win in Shanghai."

Indeed, while feted as a young sensation and a future champion, Verstappen has made notable mistakes in 2019 and been outclassed by his more experienced Red Bull teammate.

Perez said: "But I think Verstappen is a smart guy. He will have noticed what is happening and become an even better driver."

Some believe Verstappen, 20, is too aggressive, and Perez agreed that drivers feel nervous when they see the young Dutchman in their mirrors.

"If you have Max behind you, then you have to expect something crazy. But in almost all cases, he has his car under control.

"He’s had some bad races in a row, but he will put that behind. He is a very good driver and I have no qualms about racing with him," he added.



