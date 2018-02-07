Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Verstappen to get early feel for 2018 car

"I’m a little more relaxed than my first seasons"


7 February 2018 - 10h01, by GMM 

Max Verstappen thinks he will get an idea about his chances of fighting for the title in 2018 after the very first day of testing later this month.

Mercedes and Ferrari duelled for the world championship last year, but Red Bull is tipped to join the party in 2018.

Verstappen said: "Normally you get an impression (of the car) at the very beginning of the year, but this is not the goal.

"The most important thing is to get reliability in testing so you can determine the driving characteristics of the new car," the Dutchman is quoted by Italy’s Corriere dello Sport.

"But you can understand if a car is good or not already in the first day of testing," Verstappen added.

He also said he is heading into 2018 - his fourth season on the grid - feeling "more relaxed" than before.

"I’m a little more relaxed than my first seasons in formula one, because now I know what awaits me. But physically it’s difficult, so I still have to train very well."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - Alfa Romeo Sauber launch
Photos - Yas Marina F1 tests - 28-29/11 (330 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (523 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (231 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (535 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (849 photos)
Photos - 2017 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (305 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Race (566 photos)
Photos - 2017 Brazilian GP - Pre-race (302 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1