F1 - Verstappen to finish second in Hungary - father

"Max is definitely in the top three"


26 July 2017 - 12h04, by GMM 

Max Verstappen will have a car good enough to split F1’s title protagonists this weekend in Hungary.

That is the prediction of the 19-year-old’s father Jos, amid reports Red Bull will use a controversial Adrian Newey-penned new front wing at the circuit tipped to particularly favour the energy drink-owned team’s car.

"Max is definitely in the top three" in Hungary, Verstappen senior predicted to the Dutch broadcaster RTL GP.

"I think it will be Vettel, Max, Hamilton," the former Minardi driver added.

"I think Red Bull is coming with some updates, so let’s hope they work and then we look good."



