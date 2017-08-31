Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Verstappen tells Renault to tweak setting

"They knew that this could happen"


31 August 2017 - 10h05, by GMM 

Max Verstappen has urged Renault to remove a ’safety’ setting on its F1 engines.

The frustrated Dutchman said it was a security setting in his engine that caused his failure at Spa on Sunday.

"They knew that this could happen," he said at a sponsor event in Milan on Wednesday.

"I understand that they want to protect their brand. But if the car stops, the car stops, whether it’s for a safety setting or a blown engine."

Verstappen also admitted he lost his temper with a journalist at Spa, after it was suggested his overly aggressive driving style was causing his technical failures in 2017.

"I was upset because that’s not possible. Even if I wanted to I couldn’t break the engine," said the 19-year-old Dutchman.

"So if someone is saying that, he doesn’t understand formula one at all."

Verstappen and his father Jos have been making noises about wanting to leave Red Bull, but team official Dr Helmut Marko says the brand will not let him go.

"Max must stay with us as we have a firm contract and we do not let him go," he told Auto Bild.

"Anyway, Ferrari and Mercedes are full," Marko insisted.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Race (511 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Pre-race (280 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Saturday (654 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Friday (796 photos)
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Thursday (443 photos)
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1