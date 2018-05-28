Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Verstappen takes ’hard lesson’ from Monaco

"These are painful moments"


28 May 2018 - 14h03, by GMM 

Max Verstappen says he will take the "hard lessons" on board from Monaco and other races so far in 2018.

The young Dutchman had a horror Monaco, missing qualifying after a crash, receiving widespread criticism and then watching his teammate Daniel Ricciardo celebrate the pole and win.

"These are painful moments," Verstappen told Ziggo Sport after the race, "but I think it’s necessary to get better.

"Sometimes you have a year that does not work out for a while, but it’s much worse if you’re not fast enough — and that’s not the case," he added.

Even Verstappen’s bosses Christian Horner and Dr Helmut Marko criticised him after the Monaco crash, but the 20-year-old said he can learn his own lessons.

"I do not need that criticism, I know very well what I did wrong and what needs to be improved. They are not great moments but sometimes you need them to learn the hard lessons," he said.


Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Race (725 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Pre-race (191 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Saturday (759 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Friday (284 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Thursday (974 photos)
Photos - 2018 Monaco GP - Wednesday (280 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








F1
F1





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC