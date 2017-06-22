Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Verstappen should ’keep quiet’ amid rumours

"For Max it’s too early to worry"


22 June 2017 - 12h10, by GMM 

A former F1 driver has urged Max Verstappen to "keep quiet" and "not worry", amid speculation he wants to move on from his current team Red Bull Racing.

Although Dr Helmut Marko insists he has the Dutchman firmly under contract, there are rumours Verstappen, 19, is eyeing a move to Ferrari for 2018.

The speculation has been fuelled by increasingly frustrated comments from the Verstappen camp, suggesting not only that Red Bull’s performance in 2017 is not good enough, but that there may be no light at the end of the tunnel next year.

"For Max it’s too early to worry," said Verstappen’s Dutch countryman Giedo van der Garde, himself a former F1 driver.

"Of course, as a driver you always want to have the best car you can, but I think that of all the current teams, Red Bull has made the most progress," he is quoted by the newspaper De Telegraaf.

"And Renault is not standing still either," van der Garde continued. "I understand Max’s frustration after a race such as Canada, but I still expect Red Bull to have a very good car next year."

But amid rumours Max and his father Jos may try to force a break in the contract, Van der Garde issued a warning about that.

"Remember that they (Red Bull) put him into F1," he said. "His time will come.

"Red Bull also know that Max is a super talent and it’s in their interest to provide him with the best possible car as quickly as possible."

As for Verstappen’s recent media comments, van der Garde told Algemeen Dagblad newspaper: "I wish he would just keep quiet.

"Seeing the races, he’s just fed up and says things out of frustration, which I understand. He wants to win races so it’s even good to see. He just speaks his heart."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Friday (447 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Thursday (800 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1