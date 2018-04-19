Logo
F1 - Verstappen says he does not need psychologist

"I will not be less aggressive, but..."


19 April 2018 - 13h34, by GMM 

Max Verstappen says he is putting the Chinese grand prix firmly in the past.

The Dutchman has been slammed in the media ever since running into championship leader Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari in Shanghai last weekend.

"It was not my best race, but I don’t have to think about it anymore," he told Dutch media at an event at Zandvoort.

"I’ve learned from it and I’m looking forward."

Some criticised the 20-year-old’s immaturity, aggression and even intellect after China, but Verstappen says he is able to learn.

"I will not be less aggressive, but I will look at a situation better," he said.

And Verstappen said he will not listen to critics but instead people he trusts, like his father Jos and boss Dr Helmut Marko.

"These are people who know about it and understand how it works. I do not need a psychologist," he insisted. "Do I sleep well? I always sleep well.

"I should have done it differently, but if you were to know everything in advance, you could change the entire world.

"At some point you have to look ahead, so I’m looking ahead to Baku," said Verstappen.



