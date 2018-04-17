Max Verstappen has committed to taking a step back amid a firestorm of criticism.

F1 legend Niki Lauda questioned his "intelligence", and even Verstappen’s father and mentor Jos said the ill-fated move on Sebastian Vettel in China was "clearly poor judgement".

Verstappen, 20, is renowned for his exciting and aggressive driving style, but now in his fourth year of formula one, some believe he should "calm down".

"Maybe I should not calm down, but oversee the situation a bit more," Verstappen admitted.

"I don’t think I necessarily need to be less aggressive, but maybe I am just wanting it too much.

"I have been quite good at overtaking before but, somehow, this year, maybe with the previous two races not going my way, I’ve wanted to recover the points and it’s worked against me," he added.

"It’s a life lesson and I need to learn from what has happened."

Speaking to the broadcaster Ziggo Sport Totaal, Jos Verstappen said he will catch up with his son this week and then attend the forthcoming races with him.

"In a normal fashion we will analyse what happened," said Jos. "But he damn well knows it himself. I don’t need to explain it to him anymore."