Max Verstappen says 2018 will be a key season for Red Bull and his own future in F1.

Amid the Dutchman’s difficult season so far, there has been speculation he is being wooed elsewhere — perhaps by Ferrari.

But while visiting the DTM race in Zandvoort at the weekend, Verstappen insisted: "I’ve always said I have no reason to leave my current team if I have a competitive car.

"At this moment we are not where I want, but it does not mean I want to leave now," he is quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"If in two or three years we do not make progress, then it would be a different story. I think next year we will understand what the future will hold for us."

And so for the immediate future, Belgian-born Verstappen played down his chances of success at his ’home’ race at Spa-Francorchamps this weekend.

"Mercedes have the best engine," he said.

"We continue to develop the car, but everyone else does too. In the engine area, we do not have much to deal with, unlike other teams, so we have to do it all with aero," Verstappen is quoted by the Dutch source Formule 1.

Finally, the 19-year-old played down the apparent tension between himself and teammate Daniel Ricciardo, following their collision in Hungary.

"These kinds of things happen," said Verstappen. "You talk about it and then you move on."