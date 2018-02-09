Logo
F1 - Verstappen not ruling out title bid

Marko wants to keep on 2017 momentum


9 February 2018 - 10h52, by GMM 

Max Verstappen is not ruling out taking a shot at the world championship in 2018.

Many are predicting a revival of the Mercedes-Ferrari duel this year, but Red Bull is notably bullish.

"We are ready for 2018," Dr Helmut Marko told Sport Bild.

"In past years we had technical problems at the beginning of the season, but now everything is going according to plan.

"I am sure that we will be competitive from the first test and will continue the good series that we had in the last third of 2017," he added.

Dutch driver Verstappen agrees: "I want the title as fast as possible."

One potential problem, however, could be the Renault engine, which ended 2018 as the third best in F1 and one of the least reliable.

But Verstappen said: "Red Bull can be champion with a slightly weaker engine, which they have already shown four times."



