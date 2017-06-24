Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Verstappen not expecting Baku pole

"We have taken a positive step here"


24 June 2017 - 11h35, by GMM 

Max Verstappen has admitted Ferrari and Mercedes will probably race ahead in Baku qualifying.

Although he crashed at the street circuit, the Red Bull driver topped the timesheets in Friday practice.

"We have taken a positive step here, and with the long straights it is even a little unexpected," he is quoted by De Telegraaf newspaper.

However, according to Algemeen Dagblad newspaper, Verstappen warned: "We have to wait, because we all know Mercedes and Ferrari can turn up their engines for qualifying."

Indeed, Red Bull junior team Toro Rosso’s Carlos Sainz admitted: "I do not expect to see a Red Bull on pole."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (681 photos)
Photos - 2017 Azerbaijan GP - Thursday (321 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Race (719 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Pre-race (183 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Saturday (618 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Friday (708 photos)
Photos - 2017 Canadian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Race (572 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Pre-race (222 photos)
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Saturday (750 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1