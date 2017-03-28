Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Verstappen must wait for faster Red Bull

"The gap is big"


28 March 2017 - 11h45, by GMM 

Max Verstappen says he must be patient amid Red Bull’s push to catch top two F1 teams Ferrari and Mercedes in 2017.

While some thought the energy drink-owned team was bluffing in the winter, the Dutchman finished fifth in Australia as Red Bull admitted to both chassis and engine deficits.

Red Bull said it is working on upgrades to debut in China and Bahrain, while improvements for the Renault power unit might take until May’s Monaco grand prix to arrive.

"If it’s frustrating to have to wait so long? That’s how it is," Verstappen is quoted by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. "I can’t change anything about it.

"The gap is big," he added, "so we’ll have to work hard."

Verstappen said one bright spot is that the new-generation 2017 cars are more enjoyable to drive, but he joined those worrying that overtaking will be particularly rare this year.

One count showed there were just 5 passes during the Australian grand prix, down from two dozen in 2016.

"The cars have become more fun to drive," said Verstappen. "But it (Melbourne) wasn’t very exciting. I could have made two extra pitstops without endangering my position."

Verstappen also told the Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport Totaal: "I’m not really frustrated because already during the winter I noticed that the car is not quite perfect.

"The most positive thing about the (Melbourne) weekend? The weather."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Thursday (498 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Wednesday (161 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (09/03) (368 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (08/03) (389 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1