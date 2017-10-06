Logo
F1 - Verstappen hopes for ’magic’ Renault button in 2018

"We’ll see, but hopefully"


6 October 2017 - 05h58, by GMM 

Max Verstappen hopes Renault heads into 2018 with a "magic" button for him to press.

There are reports the French engine supplier wants to emulate the sort of ’qualifying mode’ that has worked so well for Mercedes’ engine in the power unit era.

Asked if that would be a big step forward, Red Bull driver Verstappen admitted at Suzuka: "Yes.

"If we had that, I would not have had to pass Lewis in Malaysia for example. For some circuits like Monaco it is very important to get something like this.

"We’ll see, but hopefully," the 20-year-old added.



