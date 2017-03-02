Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Verstappen gets F1 abbreviation tweak for 2017

"The team applied for it and it was approved"


2 March 2017 - 09h39, by GMM 

A minor tweak has put a smile on Max Verstappen’s face in Barcelona.

The Red Bull driver made an application to F1’s governing body to have the ’VES’ abbreviation of his name for official timing screens changed to ’VER’.

Dutchman Verstappen made his debut in 2015, when Jean-Eric Vergne was already Ferrari’s reserve driver and therefore the holder of the ’VER’ handle.

Verstappen, 19, is quoted by the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws: "When it become known that Vergne was no longer with Ferrari, I immediately said that I wanted to be ’VER’ — the first letters of my name, as my father used to have.

"The team applied for it and it was approved. I am already ’VER’ on the screens here," he added in Barcelona.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (01/03) (536 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (28/02) (610 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (26 & 27/02) (777 photos)
Photos - Red Bull RB13 launch
Photos - Toro Rosso STR12 launch
Photos - Haas F1 VF17 launch
Photos - Williams FW40 launch
Photos - The Mercedes W08 in the studio
Photos - McLaren MCL32 launch
Photos - Ferrari SF70H launch
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1