F1 - Verstappen faces fine for skipping media duties

"It seemed wise not to respond right away"


27 June 2017 

Max Verstappen is facing a EUR 25,000 fine for skipping his mandatory press duties after Sunday’s race in Baku.

Openly unhappy about his recent troubles at Red Bull, the Dutchman left the Azerbaijan street circuit after the race without talking to the media.

De Telegraaf newspaper claims Verstappen could face a hefty fine as a result.

"I did not want to talk to the press at the time," the 19-year-old told Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport Totaal.

"It seemed wise not to respond right away. In the race I was in such a good position and the team expects me to do my best, so I expect the same from the team."

Asked what the problem was, Verstappen said: "The problem is that Renault is the only engine that doesn’t work. But that’s separate."

He said he has both Monday and Tuesday away from the team and is then due to be on the simulator on Wednesday.

"The big advantage is that the engine cannot break," Verstappen said.

As for whether he stuck around in Baku to help his teammate Daniel Ricciardo celebrate a surprise victory, Verstappen answered: "What do you think?"



