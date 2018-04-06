Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Verstappen does not back ’party mode’ ban

"Otherwise, everyone should just use the same engine"


6 April 2018 - 08h35, by GMM 

Max Verstappen says he does not agree that Mercedes’ so-called ’party mode’ engine setting should be banned.

The Dutch driver’s Red Bull team boss, Christian Horner, has proposed that ’parc ferme’ conditions apply to engine settings throughout qualifying.

It would effectively mean that Mercedes would not be able to use ’party mode’ to get a considerable short-term boost that rival engine manufacturers cannot match.

When asked about Horner’s concerns, Verstappen said in Bahrain: "I feel the same way.

"But at the same time, one must be honest and understand that Mercedes did the job better than everyone else. Why should they lose their advantage? That would not be fair.

"Otherwise, everyone should just use the same engine, and I don’t think anyone wants that," he added.

But Verstappen said the FIA might consider a rule that, in future iterations of the engine regulations, makes ’party mode’-like settings difficult to use.

"But it should not be banned now, just because Mercedes is so competitive," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Bahrain GP - Thursday (364 photos)
Photos - 2018 F1 drivers helmets
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Race (332 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Pre-race (273 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Saturday (392 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Friday (733 photos)
Photos - 2018 Australian GP - Thursday (692 photos)
Photos - The new Mercedes AMG GT R safety car
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 09/03 (289 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests - 08/03 (450 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1