Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Verstappen ’disappointed’ in 2017 - father

"Max wants to become a champion"


26 July 2017 - 11h07, by GMM 

Max Verstappen is "disappointed" for one of the first times in his meteoric motor racing career.

That is the claim of the young Dutch driver’s father Jos, who was also a formula one driver.

Recently, speculation 19-year-old Verstappen wants out of his 2018 and 2019 commitment to Red Bull to accept an offer by Ferrari has been rife.

Speaking to the Dutch broadcaster RTL GP, Max’s dad Jos denied a move to Ferrari is imminent, but said pressure is on Red Bull to deliver a winning car.

"Max wants to become a champion and he will do anything to win," Jos said.

"Right now he does not have such an opportunity, but he uses this year to become stronger.

"Next year, it is clear what our goals are," Verstappen senior added. "We want to win, and if this does not happen, the situation will become more complicated.

"At the moment Max cannot do anything. He is doing everything right, and he feels good in his skin, but he just wants to win.

"That’s what you notice about Max," explained Jos. "The disappointment that he cannot win, which is why he has had some problems. He has never experienced that (not winning) before."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Friday (805 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Thursday (556 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1