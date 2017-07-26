Max Verstappen is "disappointed" for one of the first times in his meteoric motor racing career.

That is the claim of the young Dutch driver’s father Jos, who was also a formula one driver.

Recently, speculation 19-year-old Verstappen wants out of his 2018 and 2019 commitment to Red Bull to accept an offer by Ferrari has been rife.

Speaking to the Dutch broadcaster RTL GP, Max’s dad Jos denied a move to Ferrari is imminent, but said pressure is on Red Bull to deliver a winning car.

"Max wants to become a champion and he will do anything to win," Jos said.

"Right now he does not have such an opportunity, but he uses this year to become stronger.

"Next year, it is clear what our goals are," Verstappen senior added. "We want to win, and if this does not happen, the situation will become more complicated.

"At the moment Max cannot do anything. He is doing everything right, and he feels good in his skin, but he just wants to win.

"That’s what you notice about Max," explained Jos. "The disappointment that he cannot win, which is why he has had some problems. He has never experienced that (not winning) before."