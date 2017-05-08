Logo
F1 - Verstappen ’disappointed’ in 2017 - Brundle

"He’s so smart that I don’t think he needs advice"


8 May 2017 - 16h08, by GMM 

Former F1 driver Martin Brundle has urged Max Verstappen to keep his "disappointment" in check this year.

Brundle, a former McLaren driver who is now a veteran commentator for British television, told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf that he can sense the 19-year-old’s frustration with Red Bull’s 2017 car.

"He’s so smart that I don’t think he needs advice," Brundle said.

"But he shouldn’t get too frustrated that his car isn’t faster. I can just see the disappointment on his face."

Indeed, Red Bull has started the 2017 season admitting its chassis deficits, while an improved engine from Renault has been delayed.

Further up the grid, Brundle tipped a season-long battle for the title.

"The battle between Mercedes and Ferrari will continue throughout the season," he said. "Both teams have great drivers."



