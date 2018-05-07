Logo
F1 - Verstappen comparison ’inappropriate’ - Maldonado

"The situation of my countrymen is difficult, but..."


7 May 2018 - 11h15, by GMM 

Former F1 driver Pastor Maldonado has played down any comparison between himself and Max Verstappen.

Now 33, the former Williams and Lotus driver last raced in 2015, before his sponsorship by the Venezuelan oil company PDVSA collapsed.

Maldonado has now returned to racing in the world endurance championship, telling La Derniere Heure that he took the opportunity of the break to "expand the family".

But Maldonado played down any talk about a return to F1, revealing: "I do not have any sponsors or financial support from my country as was the case before.

"The situation of my countrymen is difficult, but given the climate in Venezuela, it can only get better," he added.

Maldonado was a divisive figure in F1, with some enjoying his exciting style while others criticised him and gave him the nickname ’Crashtor’.

Some are even now comparing him to Max Verstappen, who while also aggressive and exciting is having a difficult 2018 season.

"Max is a fantastic driver," said Maldonado. "But he is still very young and so it’s normal that he’s still making mistakes.

"He needs to accumulate experience, but comparing him with me is inappropriate," he added.



