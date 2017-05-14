Logo
F1 - Verstappen committed to Red Bull contract

"You need luck to be at the right team at the right moment"


14 May 2017 - 11h37, by GMM 

Max Verstappen says he is happy at Red Bull.

Former F1 driver and now veteran commentator Martin Brundle said last week that he can sense the Dutchman’s "frustration" amid the team’s performance struggle early in 2017.

It comes amid rumours of a potential switch to Ferrari, but Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko said the 19-year-old is clearly under contract with no exit clause.

So when asked how long he can wait for his first title, Verstappen told Bild am Sonntag newspaper: "You must be able to wait.

"You need luck to be at the right team at the right moment, and it’s a bit of a gamble.

"I’m still very young and I do not have the goal of becoming the youngest world champion. Sure it would be a nice bonus, but for me it is more important to get the most out of my career.

"If I give my best and I’ve had a good career but in the end it’s not enough for the title, that’s ok," he added.

So when asked specifically if ’impatience’ might mean he leaves Red Bull one day, Verstappen answered: "It’s still a bit early for that.

"I will do my best and when the contract expires, we will see what happens next. You can say a lot when you have signed a contract but you can’t do much. It’s not my focus at the moment."



