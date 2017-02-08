Logo
Contact  

F1 - Verstappen-Vandoorne like Senna-Prost - pundit

"I see F1 heading for an era like Senna and Prost"


8 February 2017 

F1 could be heading into a new ’Senna versus Prost’ era.

That is the view of a well known F1 pundit, as two youngsters from the Benelux region prepare to go head-to-head in 2017.

Peter Windsor, a former Williams team manager turned journalist, told the Dutch magazine Formule 1: "I’m a big fan of (Stoffel) Vandoorne’s.

"I see F1 heading for an era like Senna and Prost, but with (Max) Verstappen and Vandoorne," he added. "Verstappen as the Senna, Vandoorne as the Prost."

While Max Verstappen is shaping up for his third season and possibly even a title charge in 2017, Belgian Vandoorne is actually five years older but a F1 rookie this year.

And while Dutch youngster Verstappen is spectacular and aggressive, Vandoorne gives an account of his style that sounds contrasting.

"I am consistent not only in a race but over a full season," said the 24-year-old McLaren-Honda driver. "Quick without making mistakes.

"My strength is that I can take an inferior car into the top five," Vandoorne added.



