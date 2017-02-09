Logo
F1 - Vasseur exit won’t hurt Renault - Palmer

"It was unfortunate that Vasseur left but..."


9 February 2017 - 09h35, by GMM 

The departure of team boss Frederic Vasseur will not hurt Renault.

That is the claim of the French works team’s British driver Jolyon Palmer, referring to last month’s surprise news that Frenchman Vasseur has left after a single year.

In 2016, Renault had a bad first season after taking over Lotus, but Palmer is quoted by Italy’s Corriere dello Sport as insisting Vasseur’s departure will not now hurt the team’s progress.

"It was unfortunate that Vasseur left," Palmer said, "but we have a team that knows formula one. Renault has done great things in the sport in the past.

"So we are in good hands. The feeling is that this year we will get some results. There are good people in the team and we’re all looking forward to it," he added.



