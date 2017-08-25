Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Vasseur denies Sauber to be Ferrari ’B team’

"I knew you would ask me about the drivers"


25 August 2017 - 09h25, by GMM 

Frederic Vasseur has played down claims Sauber could join Haas in becoming another Ferrari ’B’ team.

It has emerged that Sauber will use Ferrari’s fully up-to-date 2018 engine next year, and possibly run one or both of the Italian team’s junior drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Charles Leclerc.

"I knew you would ask me about the drivers," new Sauber boss Vasseur laughed at Spa.

"We will only discuss the situation and make a decision in the next few weeks."

There are rumours Sauber could even become a fully-fledged Ferrari ’junior team’, and Vasseur said: "It is good that we will be supported by one of the top teams, and not only technically.

"But honestly no. Haas has its own philosophy and we have ours," added the Frenchman, when asked if the Ferrari-Haas deal could be replicated.

"We want to develop our own project with Ferrari, with the engine and gearbox at the heart but we can expand the number of parts we receive from Maranello.

"At Sauber we already have very good infrastructure and perhaps Haas does not. We have one of the best wind tunnels in formula one, for example.

"Perhaps at some point we will find a better option to collaborate, but we will not become a ’B team’ or customer team," Vasseur insisted.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Belgian GP - Thursday (443 photos)
Photos - Hungaroring F1 tests - 01-02/08 (640 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Race (634 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Pre-race (206 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Saturday (614 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1