Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Vandoorne unsure of Honda fix timing

"It’s too early to make predictions"


7 April 2017 - 16h57, by GMM 

Stoffel Vandoorne says he doesn’t know how long it will take McLaren-Honda to fix its current problems.

So dire is the Anglo-Japanese collaboration’s situation early in 2017 that rumours of a split are rife.

Indeed, after Melbourne, team figures have warned that Shanghai will be even worse for the 2017 package, with up to a 160hp deficit possible after halfway down the long straight.

So when asked how long it will take for a fix, rookie driver Vandoorne answered: "It’s too early to make predictions.

"But it’s true that between the tests and the first race Honda already made progress. My car got to the finish and Fernando’s almost did, although there is still much to be done.

"How much time will it take? I’m not sure but let’s see what will happen. McLaren and Honda are doing everything possible, as quickly as possible to solve the problems and make the car faster," said the Belgian.

Indeed, already in Shanghai a radical new ’T-wing’ has been added to the car, although Vandoorne admitted that one driver will sometimes have to go without the new parts.

"For myself and Fernando, in this situation, we will go all out and squeeze everything out of the car. Hopefully one day our efforts will be rewarded," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Friday (529 photos)
Photos - 2017 Chinese GP - Thursday (386 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Race (448 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Pre-race (287 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Saturday (602 photos)
Photos - 2017 F1 drivers portraits and helmets
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Friday (663 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Thursday (498 photos)
Photos - 2017 Australian GP - Wednesday (161 photos)
Photos - Barcelona F1 tests (10/03) (293 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1