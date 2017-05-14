Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Vandoorne to tweak driving style - Boullier

"The reason is simple and Stoffel knows it very well"


14 May 2017 - 13h47, by GMM 

Stoffel Vandoorne is working on tweaking his driving style to better adapt to formula one.

That is the claim of McLaren boss Eric Boullier, when asked by the Belgian newspaper La Derniere Heure why rookie Vandoorne is usually outpaced by teammate Fernando Alonso in 2017.

"The reason is simple and Stoffel knows it very well," the Frenchman said.

"The problem for rookies from the junior categories is the braking. He is used to braking very late and entering the corners on the brakes, but F1 is different.

"He has to change his driving style, but I am sure it will come," Boullier added.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (164 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Thursday (451 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Race (470 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Pre-race (199 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Friday (658 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Thursday (362 photos)
Photos - Sakhir F1 tests - 18-19/04 (502 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1