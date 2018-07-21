Logo
F1 - Vandoorne sure F1 career safe

"I am confident I will be in formula one next year"


21 July 2018 - 13h45, by GMM 

Stoffel Vandoorne says he is confident his F1 future is safe.

The Belgian has struggled alongside Fernando Alonso at McLaren for the past two years, and now Lando Norris is strongly linked with his seat.

"I am confident I will be in formula one next year," Vandoorne told Het Laatste Nieuws.

When asked if he means he will be at McLaren, the 26-year-old added: "Yes."

But some think a move for Vandoorne might be good.

"Stoffel should leave McLaren," said a former F1 driver who wished to remain anonymous.

"There’s too much politics. They’re playing with his career."

In practice at Hockenheim, Vandoorne was dead last in both sessions.

"It was the worst Friday of my career," he told RTBF broadcaster. "It’s clear that there are problems.

"We are not the slowest but the problems are really big, so there will be a lot of work to do tonight."


