Stoffel Vandoorne says he still feels the "trust" of his employer.

Amid a difficult opening half of the Belgian’s rookie F1 season, some are already beginning to wonder if McLaren will keep the 25-year-old for 2018.

But he told Belgium’s RTBF: "I am confident in my abilities and the team trusts me.

"I know the start of the season has not been easy but with hard work, the results will come."

McLaren boss Eric Boullier confirmed in Baku that Vandoorne has a multi-year contract.

"It is disappointing in the sense that Stoffel was expected to be in the rhythm more quickly," said the Frenchman.

"But on the other hand, when you look at the first six months of a Verstappen, a Vettel, a Ricciardo, it was always complicated at first," he added.

"Just give Stoffel a little more time and we will provide him with the necessary support.

"For the moment, we are working very hard with him to give him that confidence which should enable him to take a step."

Until now, Vandoorne has not shown any signs that he is under pressure, but Boullier says that’s not the case.

"He looks calm, and that his great strength, but he hides his emotions," he said.