Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Vandoorne should shed ’nice boy’ image - Hill

"I’ve known Stoffel since the beginning"


14 May 2018 - 11h22, by GMM 

Stoffel Vandoorne might need to shed his "nice boy" image in order to thrive in formula one.

That is the view of Damon Hill, the 1996 world champion who was once seven time world champion Michael Schumacher’s closest rival.

Now, Hill says Belgian Vandoorne’s talent is undisputed, but he might need to shift into a higher gear to be successful in F1.

"I’ve known Stoffel since the beginning. He was in the same category as my son and I always admired his talent," he told the Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

"He has a lot of potential. But in formula one, to be successful, you need something absolutely incredible, and with him we haven’t seen that yet.

"He hasn’t yet managed to get people to say ’Wow’. I think he has to let go a little, get rid of the ’nice boy’ side and maybe become a little meaner," Hill smiled.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Race (528 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Pre-race (189 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Saturday (502 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Friday (650 photos)
Photos - 2018 Spanish GP - Thursday (402 photos)
Photos - Alonso wins on WEC debut with Toyota at Spa (212 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Race (516 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Pre-race (187 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Saturday (734 photos)
Photos - 2018 Azerbaijan GP - Friday (712 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1