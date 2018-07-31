Stoffel Vandoorne says he is "very confident" he will still be a McLaren driver in four weeks’ time.

In Hungary, a rumour did the rounds that the British team will oust Vandoorne ahead of his home race at Spa-Francorchamps, replacing him with Lando Norris.

Asked if that is a possibility, La Derniere Heure quotes McLaren boss Zak Brown as answering: "Very unlikely."

But when asked to rule it out, Brown merely repeated: "It’s very unlikely."

He said McLaren is supporting Vandoorne both "morally and technically", including by "agreeing" to give him a new chassis to use in Hungary.

Brown also said the team will "speak to other drivers" about the future, which is "normal at this time of the season".

So when asked if he is sure he will still have a McLaren seat for his home grand prix in Belgium late next month, Vandoorne answered: "Yes, I am very confident.

"After two bad grands prix, everything is bad, but after a good race you’re a God. That’s formula one," he said.