F1 - Vandoorne not looking to leave McLaren

"I do not look at any other option"


13 May 2018 - 14h59, by GMM 

Stoffel Vandoorne insists he is not eyeing a move to another F1 team.

The Belgian entered F1 as a highly rated rookie, but so far McLaren has struggled both with Honda and now Renault power.

Vandoorne’s reputation is arguably being damaged, also because he is alongside Fernando Alonso, who is normally ahead of him.

But the 26-year-old told El Pais: "I don’t think there is much between Fernando and I.

"Fernando is one of the most complete drivers on the grid in terms of getting everything from the car he drives, but we are not as far apart as it may sometimes appear."

And so Vandoorne said he is happy to stick with McLaren.

"I do not look at any other option except McLaren," he insisted.

"I have a very good relationship with the company, I occupy a very important position and I think the team has a very high potential for the future.

"Despite not having met expectations, there is a group of people who are very capable of designing a fast car," said Vandoorne.



