Stoffel Vandoorne says he is comfortable with Honda’s approach to the final six races of its McLaren adventure.

After the McLaren-Honda divorce was announced in Singapore, Honda chief Yusuke Hasegawa said the Japanese marque would slow down the rate of engine improvements offered to McLaren in order to avoid grid penalties.

McLaren driver Vandoorne, who will be powered by a Renault engine next year, said he can understand that approach.

"Yes, because we want to achieve the best possible results in the remaining races," he said.

"It’s hard to say which approach is the best, but we just want to finish the last six races in the highest possible positions, and if possible score a few points," the Belgian added.

Earlier, it was rumoured Honda was preparing its ’Spec 4’ upgrade for its home race at Suzuka, but now Fernando Alonso is not so sure.

"First, the engine needs to be ready," said the Spaniard.

"Then we have to decide if the power gain is enough to justify the penalty. Honda wants to do well at Suzuka, but if it’s only a few horse power and we start from the back, that will not be possible."