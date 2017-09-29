Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Vandoorne happy as Honda slows 2017 development

"We want to achieve the best possible results"


29 September 2017 - 10h53, by GMM 

Stoffel Vandoorne says he is comfortable with Honda’s approach to the final six races of its McLaren adventure.

After the McLaren-Honda divorce was announced in Singapore, Honda chief Yusuke Hasegawa said the Japanese marque would slow down the rate of engine improvements offered to McLaren in order to avoid grid penalties.

McLaren driver Vandoorne, who will be powered by a Renault engine next year, said he can understand that approach.

"Yes, because we want to achieve the best possible results in the remaining races," he said.

"It’s hard to say which approach is the best, but we just want to finish the last six races in the highest possible positions, and if possible score a few points," the Belgian added.

Earlier, it was rumoured Honda was preparing its ’Spec 4’ upgrade for its home race at Suzuka, but now Fernando Alonso is not so sure.

"First, the engine needs to be ready," said the Spaniard.

"Then we have to decide if the power gain is enough to justify the penalty. Honda wants to do well at Suzuka, but if it’s only a few horse power and we start from the back, that will not be possible."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Race (552 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Pre-race (275 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Saturday (593 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Friday (699 photos)
Photos - 2017 Singapore GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Race (427 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Pre-race (164 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Saturday (620 photos)
Photos - 2017 Italian GP - Friday (633 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1