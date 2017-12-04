Stoffel Vandoorne is now knocking on the door of performing "even better" than Fernando Alonso.

That is the view of F1 legend Alain Prost, referring to the development this year of McLaren rookie Vandoorne.

"Everyone watched Vandoorne because, prior to coming into F1, he was recognised as one of the most exceptional youngsters for the future," the Renault advisor told RTBF.

"He started at McLaren with reliability problems and never the same equipment as Alonso," Prost added.

"But I think Vandoorne is now playing on the same level or even better than Alonso. He’s doing his development in a perfect way," he said.

"Next year with a good engine, we’ll see if he’s efficient and reliable. Being on a team with Alonso is not easy, so Vandoorne has to stay calm, take his time, and I think there is no problem for him to be on top in years to come," Prost said.

Meanwhile, Prost referred to the 2017 season more generally, during which Renault struggled with the now high levels of technology in F1.

"Today, we are in a phase of hyper-technology, but it’s normal," he said.

"This is the first time we were almost overwhelmed by this technology, but it’s not negative," Prost added. "It’s just a cycle."