Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Unwell Massa checked in Budapest hospital - report

A serious situation?


29 July 2017 - 09h45, by GMM 

Felipe Massa was taken to hospital following Friday’s practice sessions in Hungary.

Eight years ago, the Brazilian was left fighting for his life after being hit by a spring during qualifying at the same circuit near Budapest.

But this time, now as a Williams driver, Massa simply felt unwell after Friday’s action.

"He was taken to the circuit medical centre and later transferred to hospital in the capital for checks," Brazil’s Globo reported from Budapest.

The report said Massa felt dizzy and had a high temperature, "However it is not a serious situation and everything is fine with Felipe".

Globo said there is "no information" about Massa’s further participation in the rest of the weekend in Hungary.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Friday (850 photos)
Photos - 2017 Hungarian GP - Thursday (383 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Race (517 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Pre-race (223 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Saturday (569 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Friday (753 photos)
Photos - 2017 British GP - Thursday (410 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Race (530 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Pre-race (395 photos)
Photos - 2017 Austrian GP - Saturday (723 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1