Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Unwell Magnussen will qualify in Mexico - Steiner

"I don’t think it affected him too much"


28 October 2017 - 12h47, by GMM 

Haas boss Gunther Steiner says Kevin Magnussen will be well enough to qualify for the Mexican grand prix on Saturday.

On Friday, the FIA excused the Danish driver from the mandatory driver briefing due to a "medical condition".

It is believed Magnussen is unwell with a stomach complaint and must be cleared by FIA doctors to return to his car on Saturday.

"I don’t think it affected him too much," Steiner told Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

"I think there was a time when he had to leave the car because he needed something, but otherwise he was well enough.

"But we and (Magnussen’s trainer) Thomas (Jorgensen) suggested that he should go back to the hotel instead of the driver meeting.

"He’ll be fine," Steiner added.

"He was actually ok when he left, but my point of view was that he should not infect anyone else."

When asked if Magnussen will be well enough to drive on Saturday, Steiner answered: "Yes, yes."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Friday (820 photos)
Photos - 2017 Mexico GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Race (538 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Pre-race (273 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Saturday (729 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Friday (782 photos)
Photos - 2017 US GP - Thursday (531 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Race (647 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Pre-race (239 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (670 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1