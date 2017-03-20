Logo
F1 - Unclear if more teams will buy F1 - Lauda

"There is currently an offer on the table"


20 March 2017 - 16h21, by GMM 

It is still not clear if more teams will join Ferrari in buying into formula one.

Recently, it emerged that after Liberty Media made an offer to the teams, Ferrari had taken possession of shares in the company.

Mercedes team chairman Niki Lauda now tells Handelsblatt: "As far as I know, there is currently an offer on the table that allows the teams to participate in formula one.

"Every team must check for themselves if it makes sense for them or not," he added.

Lauda is more convinced that Liberty is right to want to make changes to the F1 spectacle.

"Liberty wants to make an event out of formula one (races)," he said. "It is unquestionable that spectators only watching cars in circles for two hours is unattractive."



