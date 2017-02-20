Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - US GP chief almost bought Manor

"At one point we had agreed terms"


20 February 2017 - 08h45, by GMM 

Former US grand prix chief Tavo Hellmund has admitted he came close to buying the defunct F1 team Manor.

The British backmarker has now closed its doors, but Hellmund told the Austin American Statesman newspaper that a consortium "agreed terms" with Manor.

"At one point we had agreed terms," said the Texan, who founded Austin’s F1 venue Circuit of the Americas prior to its 2012 debut.

Hellmund revealed that most of the individuals in the unsuccessful buyout consortium were North American.

"They all had their different reasons for wanting to invest," he said. "The first go-round, we were even going to involve Anthony Hamilton, Lewis’ dad," he revealed, divulging that the rejected buyout amount was "22 million pounds".

"We were looking to form a partnership with one of the big manufacturers, Mercedes or Honda. We had conversations with both," he added. "That way you can get motors - discounted motors - and get a driver."

Hellmund said the deal was on track until Brazil last November, when Sauber leapt ahead of Manor in the crucial and lucrative constructors’ world championship.

"They were starting to come to our terms, and then Brazil happened," he said.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - Williams FW40 in details
Photos - 2017 Race of Champions
Photos - Mercedes’ party at Sindelfingen
Photos - 2016 FIA Prize giving ceremony
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Race (472 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Pre-race (256 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Saturday (583 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Friday (767 photos)
Photos - 2016 Abu Dhabi GP - Thursday (423 photos)
Photos - 2016 Brazilian GP - Race (674 photos)
F1

F1
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
Videos - Interview with Sebastian Vettel & Kimi Raikkonen
Video - McLaren MP4-31 launch
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1