Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

GP2 - Trident terminate Ferrucci contract

American driver will not return to team after two-round ban


18 July 2018 - 12h10, by Olivier Ferret 

Trident have informed Santino Ferrucci that his contract with the team has been terminated ahead of Round 8 of the 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Having come to the decision following the events involving Ferrucci at Silverstone earlier this month, which became public thereafter, the team will announce the American’s replacement for the remainder of the season in due course.

The next round of the 2018 season will take place at the Hungaroring on July 27-28-29.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
GP2
Photos - Formula 2 Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina) - 23-26/11
Photos - Formula 2 Spain (Jerez) - 05-08/10
Photos - Formula 2 Italy (Monza) - 31/08-03/09
Photos - Formula 2 Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps) - 24-27/08
Photos - Formula 2 Hungary (Hungaroring) - 27-30/07
Photos - Formula 2 Great-Britain (Silverstone) - 13-16/07
Photos - Formula 2 Austria (Red Bull Ring) - 06-09/07
Photos - Formula 2 Azerbaijan (Baku) - 22-25/06
Photos - Formula 2 Monaco - 24-27/05
Photos - Formula 2 Spain (Barcelona) - 11-14/05
GP2

F1
Photos - 2018 British GP - Race (400 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Pre-race (184 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Saturday (503 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Friday (628 photos)
Photos - 2018 British GP - Thursday (458 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Race (542 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Pre-race (255 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Saturday (622 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Friday (809 photos)
Photos - 2018 Austrian GP - Thursday (338 photos)
F1

F1


Miniboutik








GP2
GP2





F1
F1

GP2
GP2

WRC
WRC