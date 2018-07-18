Trident have informed Santino Ferrucci that his contract with the team has been terminated ahead of Round 8 of the 2018 FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Having come to the decision following the events involving Ferrucci at Silverstone earlier this month, which became public thereafter, the team will announce the American’s replacement for the remainder of the season in due course.

The next round of the 2018 season will take place at the Hungaroring on July 27-28-29.