F1 - Trailing Bottas still not ’no.2’ - Wolff

"We have just five races behind us and fifteen still ahead"


19 May 2017 - 10h07, by GMM 

Toto Wolff says Mercedes remains committed to not designating Valtteri Bottas the ’number 2’ driver for 2017.

A mere 6 points separates Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel and top Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton so far this year.

But when asked about the much bigger points gap - 35 points - between teammates Hamilton and Bottas, team boss Wolff sounded reluctant about adopting a clear team hierarchy in the interests of securing the drivers’ title.

"Yes, the gap is quite big now after the Spanish grand prix," he is quoted by Speed Week.

"But we have just five races behind us and fifteen still ahead. So there is no reason for us to favour a driver and certainly not at such an early stage of the season.

"No, we will continue as before," said Wolff.



