F1 news

F1 - Trademark trouble over F1’s new logo

"We are looking into this matter further"


15 January 2018 - 13h08, by GMM 

F1 is heading for trademark trouble after launching its new official logo.

Some fans were dismayed late last season when Liberty Media revealed that it is replacing the sport’s iconic ’flying F’ logo of the Bernie Ecclestone era.

But also dismayed is the stationary company 3M, according to F1 business journalist Christian Sylt.

He wrote in the Telegraph that the new F1 logo "bears a striking resemblance" to an existing ’F’ logo already registered by 3M for a brand of compression tights.

A 3M spokesman said: "We have not had any discussions about the logo with the other party. We are looking into this matter further."



