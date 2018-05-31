Toyota world rally boss Tommi Makinen has played down speculation Kimi Raikkonen could leave Ferrari at the end of the year.

Makinen, who heads the works Toyota Gazoo Racing rally team, was a guest of Raikkonen’s at Monaco.

His deputy Mia Miettinen, also in the Principality, said: "Kimi could be a Toyota (rally) driver, but first he has to decide if he will continue his career with Ferrari."

Amid rumours Ferrari is looking to replace him for 2019, and faced with the rally speculation, Raikkonen insisted he has "no agreement on anything".

Makinen said he thinks it is likely Raikkonen will stay in formula one.

"I have not talked to Kimi about it," he told Ilta Sanomat newspaper.

"It is rumoured that he could possibly continue with Ferrari. He has been doing excellently this year and the results would have been much better without bad luck.

"I would like to see Kimi continue where he is currently," Makinen added.