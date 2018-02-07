Last February, on only its second rally back after a 17-year absence from the sport, the Japanese manufacturer claimed victory courtesy of Jari-Matti Latvala and the all-new Yaris world rally car.

Fast forward 12 months and the Finnish-based team is back on snow. Latvala is back too, this time as part of a three-car squad that also features Esapekka Lappi, who scored a second victory with the Yaris in Finland last year, and the team’s most recent signing, Ott Tänak.

All three drivers tested in full snow this month, in conditions that mirror those on the actual rally route today.