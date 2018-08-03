Logo
F1 - Tost happy McLaren’s Honda project failed

"To win races with our structure is difficult"


3 August 2018 - 11h22, by GMM 

Franz Tost says he is happy McLaren’s collaboration with Honda did not work out.

The Austrian is the boss at Toro Rosso, the junior Red Bull team. Next year, the senior outfit Red Bull Racing will also be powered by works Honda engines.

"Our collaboration with Honda is fantastic," Tost told Marca sports newspaper.

"Honda is a very good and very serious company and they have improved a lot compared to last year."

He thinks it is realistic that Red Bull will win with Honda as early as 2019.

"To win races with our structure is difficult. Red Bull has three times the staff that we do. Everything is at another level, but Honda is a very successful company that wants to win races," said Tost.

"In Canada we had an improvement that gave us three tenths. We will have another in America and in 2019 there will be more. I am convinced that the power unit will be very competitive," he added.

Many have scoffed at Red Bull’s decision to become Honda powered, after the former top team McLaren failed over three years to make the Japanese collaboration work.

But Tost said: "Luckily, McLaren was wrong. I already knew it last year when I said ’Jesus, how can you criticise such a fantastic collaborator and the money they put in?’

"We know that their chassis was not the best, so now when they were smiling at us, I think now it is my turn to smile," he added.

As for Toro Rosso’s drivers, there is a big question mark above Brendon Hartley’s seat at present but Tost said he is "very impressed" with Pierre Gasly.


Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
