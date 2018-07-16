Franz Tost has defended Honda amid concerns the Japanese manufacturer is not up to the task of powering the senior Red Bull team from 2019.

Tost is the team boss at Toro Rosso, the second Red Bull owned team that started using Honda power this year.

He told ORF: "I’ve never had problems with Honda.

"I don’t know what McLaren’s experience was, but the engines are not as bad as we heard.

"The engine is good enough and we are working with them to improve it," the Austrian added.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen also said he is not concerned Red Bull is making a bad move by dropping Renault.

"There’s still half a year and Honda will work hard in that time," he said.

"It’s better if there are problems now than next year, but I think they’ve taken big performance steps. They are not slower than Renault anymore."

Verstappen also said full works status for Red Bull will be a big help.

"Normally that’s always better, yes," he said.

"You can get an update at every race. At Renault everything went to the factory team first and only one or two races later we got something. It’s a pity, but understandable."