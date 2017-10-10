Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Toro Rosso to announce Gasly’s US GP replacement

"Don’t worry"


10 October 2017 - 09h26, by GMM 

Team owner Red Bull will imminently decide who will replace Toro Rosso’s Pierre Gasly at the US grand prix next weekend.

Red Bull official Dr Helmut Marko says Toro Rosso’s media statement saying Gasly will race alongside Daniil Kvyat in Austin was "wrong".

He said the team was caught off-guard by the late deal reached between Renault and Red Bull regarding the early release of Carlos Sainz to the French team.

"Renault decided very late and a little unexpectedly in changing (Jolyon) Palmer," Marko told Auto Motor und Sport.

"Gasly cannot drive in Austin because our new engine partner Honda wants him to get the Super Formula title at the same time in Japan," he added. "We cannot deny their wish."

There is reportedly a huge list of potential one-off replacements for Gasly.

Among them are Robert Kubica, Sergey Sirotkin, Sebastien Buemi and even Takuma Sato and Indycar champion Josef Newgarden.

"Don’t worry," Marko said. "We will know who is in the second Toro Rosso on Tuesday."

Buemi, a long-time Red Bull-backed driver, is perhaps the frontrunner.

But Marko admitted that bringing him back to F1 full-time next year as a replacement for Carlos Sainz is unlikely.

"Even if Toyota leaves Le Mans, it would be difficult to get Buemi next year because of Honda," Marko said, referring to the Swiss driver’s existing contract. "The competition between the Japanese companies is too big."



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Race (647 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Pre-race (239 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Saturday (670 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Friday (748 photos)
Photos - 2017 Japanese GP - Thursday (527 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Race (741 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Pre-race (329 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Saturday (645 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Friday (689 photos)
Photos - 2017 Malaysian GP - Thursday (513 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1