F1 - Toro Rosso linked with KFC livery change

"His performance was very good"


2 August 2017 - 15h25, by GMM 

Toro Rosso could get another colour change for 2018.

The speculation comes after Sean Gelael got his next F1 test with the Red Bull junior team in Hungary.

Not too long ago, the Indonesian driver’s father Ricardo was linked with a buyout of the now-defunct Manor team.

Gelael runs the Jangonya Ayam company, which is the Indonesian branch of global fast food giant KFC.

Now in the post-grand prix test in Hungary, Sean Gelael appears to have impressed Toro Rosso chief Franz Tost.

"His performance was very good and he did not stop improving on every lap," he is quoted by El Confidencial.

"Comparing him with Kvyat and Sainz, he was very good in braking, attacking the kerbs and in slow corners.

"If he continues like this he will come to F1 with success," Tost added.

El Confidencial, a Spanish newspaper, wondered: "Will Toro Rosso paint their cars like KFC?"

But Roger Benoit, a veteran F1 correspondent, wrote in Blick newspaper: "Gelael is supported by Kentucky Fried Chicken millions at home, but his F1 chances are rather low."



