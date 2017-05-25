Logo
Favorites Add to favorites | Contact  

F1 news

F1 - Toro Rosso drivers want Renault ’progress’

"I want to say that at its core it is a good engine, but..."


25 May 2017 - 12h20, by GMM 

Renault powered drivers are calling on the French marque to improve its 2017 engine.

Some tension is creeping back into the Red Bull-Renault partnership, with Renault taking issue with some recent comments made by its premier customer.

But also Renault-powered in 2017 are the Toro Rosso drivers, whose Daniil Kvyat said of the power unit: "I want more progress.

"I want to say that at its core it is a good engine, but hopefully now Renault will focus on improving the efficiency, because we really need it."

Kvyat’s teammate Carlos Sainz says Renault is not guaranteeing when those updates will arrive.

"They say it might be Baku or Austria, but I don’t know when. It’s definitely out of our control, so I try not to think about it," said the Spaniard.

Sainz said the cause of the issue was that Renault had to stop improving performance in order to fix reliability problems.



Partager
Bookmark and Share
Bookmark and Share on Google   Bookmark and Share on Yahoo   Bookmark and Share on Netvibes   Bookmark and Share on Newsgator
F1
Photos - 2017 Monaco GP - Wednesday (211 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Race (483 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Pre-race (233 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Saturday (650 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Friday (744 photos)
Photos - 2017 Spanish GP - Thursday (451 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Race (470 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Pre-race (199 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Saturday (641 photos)
Photos - 2017 Russian GP - Friday (658 photos)
F1

F1
Video - The Haas F1 VF-17 on track at Barcelona
Video - Red Bull launches new RB13 car for 2017
Video - Ricciardo and Verstappen go drone racing in Montreal
Vidéo - Interview with Max Verstappen after the Monaco GP
Video - Baku GP circuit preview
Video - Renault F1 RS16 - 2016 livery launch
Video - Pirelli explains the new tyre regulations
Video - A first look at Baku City Circuit
Video - Haas F1 VF-16 launch
Videos - The Ferrari SF16-H, a bold concept (Allison, Resta & Binotto)
F1

F1


Miniboutik





F1
F1