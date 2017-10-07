Logo
F1 - Toro Rosso confirms Gasly and Kvyat for Austin

The team will release Sainz after the Japanese Grand Prix


7 October 2017 - 14h04, by Olivier Ferret 

Carlos Sainz will join the Renault Sport Formula One team as from the next round of the world championship, the USA Grand Prix. It was previously announced that the Spaniard was due to join his new team for the 2018 season. However, circumstances have changed and therefore we are releasing him earlier than originally planned.

At the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Daniil Kvyat will drive for Scuderia Toro Rosso alongside Pierre Gasly.

Franz Tost: “I would like to thank Carlos for all his efforts over almost three Formula 1 seasons. He always did his very best, demonstrating an excellent attitude and commitment to his work, which helped him and us to get some great results during that time. Therefore, on behalf of everyone at Toro Rosso, I wish him all the very best with his new team. We look forward to beating him on track!”

Carlos Sainz: “First of all I would like to thank Toro Rosso and Red Bull for allowing me the possibility of finishing this season with Renault Sport Racing. More specifically, I really want to thank all my engineers and mechanics for their support and tremendous work throughout these years. Toro Rosso is made up of a fantastic group of people and I wish them only the best for the future. On my side, I will definitely do my very best in tomorrow’s race… this would be the best possible send-off! Additionally, competing in these last four races with Renault gives me a good opportunity to get to know the team and the car earlier than expected. I am looking forward to start working with them.”



