F1 - Too early to consider next F1 deal - Hembery

"Firstly we’d need to understand the direction of the sport"


3 March 2017 - 18h39, by GMM 

Pirelli is not ready to think about staying in formula one beyond 2019.

That is the claim of the Italian marque’s F1 chief Paul Hembery, even though some race promoters are already inking extended deals with F1’s new owner Liberty Media.

Last year, Pirelli signed a new deal to remain the sport’s sole tyre supplier from 2017-2019.

But Hembery says it’s too early to be thinking about 2020.

"We’re not even at the first race of this season, so it’s too early to discuss the issue even at the level of our company," he said in Barcelona.

"Firstly we’d need to understand the direction of the sport, how the rules will change, what the geography of the championship looks like and so on. And the teams’ contracts don’t expire until 2020," Hembery added.

"I’m sure that the time to discuss all of these issues will come at the beginning of 2018."



